Blog: Cold Front Arrives Today. Please Hurry It Up!

Yesterday, we had some quiet, hot, and humid weather as expected. However, last night we had one strong thunderstorm form upstream near the Richmond area. This dropped southeast onto the Peninsula/Middle Peninsula in the evening.

Strong Storm Yesterday Evening

There were some strong winds near and over James City county for a time. Even some reports of tree damage around Norge, VA. That storm then fell apart over Newport News.

Today we have a cold front that will slowly sink through the region, but it won’t really cool things down until tonight. What it should do is cap the high temperatures at near 90 degrees. The heat index will still be able to reach the mid-upper 90s. Then hopefully, we’ll pull in some drier air by the late afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

The front will kick off some scattered showers and storms, but they won’t be widespread. There could be a strong storm or two with heavy rain and brief gusty winds. However, those conditions should be isolated. That’s more likely over northeast North Carolina. A few showers and storms may linger into the early evening, but these will die out overnight.

Tomorrow the forecast looks good overall. We’ll be partly cloudy, drier, and cooler. High temps will be closer to 80 degrees. This is well below the average of 89. Most models show the front stalling out to our south. So they keep the forecast dry and rain-free. However, our Future Trak model has the front stalling out a little bit closer to the Albemarle Sound. So it has some isolated showers in the region. I’m siding with the drier models for now. I have partly cloudy skies with only a stray shower at the end of the day. Stay tuned for updates. Either way the weather looks like it will be very wet on Sunday. Both the GFS and European models have the front rising north slightly with a weak area of low pressure in the region. This along with rising humidity will create a pretty big area of rain showers.

GFS Model Sunday

European Model Sunday

While I don’t think it will be a complete washout, it looks pretty wet for most of the day. We’ll stay on the cool side of the front with highs in the low 80s. I still think the front will stay stalled out near the region for the first half of next week, but it might stay just a tad farther south than yesterday’s forecast. So we will stay cooler with highs in the lower 80s most days, but the showers and storms look more scattered now. Still…I do have at least a 30-50% chance of rain for at least 4 days next week. Stay tuned for updates on that over the weekend.

The tropics are still quiet for now, but things will probably pick up again in a couple of weeks.

Tropical Satellite

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler