Blog: Cold & dry for regional travel today. Great for Thanksgiving!

We started off the morning with lots of sunshine, but it was cold.

Tower Cam

Temps dropped to the 20s and 30s. We will warm up today a little bit. High pressure has closed-in from the west. So the stronger north winds have pushed offshore.

Regional Weather Map

We will have a light north breeze today, but it will only run at 5-10mph. (A bit stronger near the shore). That means that high temperatures will be able to rise to near 50 degrees this afternoon. It will be in the upper 40s to our north and over the Appalachians.

Regional Travel Weather

I would say that the weather is eerily quiet for about 98% of the country today.

National Forecast Map

Temps will be cold in the east, but it is really warming up today in the central U.S.

Forecast Temps Today

Tomorrow the weather looks good for visiting, good for travel, and good for eating! Is it ever bad for eating?

High pressure will still be over our region, a cold front will bring some rain from the Deep South to the Great Lakes region.

Tomorrow’s Travel Forecast

We’ll be dry locally with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be light and out of the southwest. So we’ll warm up to the low 60s during the afternoon.

Thanksgiving Forecast

No rain is expected in our area during the day. However, the line of showers will move in along a cold front tomorrow night. Then we’ll have some rain Friday morning. It will likely be a broken line of light showers.

Future Trak (Friday Morning)

This could disrupt travel, and it could affect some Black Friday sales. The front will move offshore by the late morning. Then we’ll dry out in the afternoon. High temps will be in the 50s. We’ll be dry and chilly on Saturday with high temps only near 50 degrees. Then the moisture will increase a bit on Sunday. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with some isolated showers possible. There will be much more precipitation to our north and northwest. More on that in tomorrow’s weather.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler