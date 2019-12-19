Blog: Cold Chill…Then Up And Up!

We have a cold chill in the air today. Last night a cold front dropped through the region. It is moving to our south/southeast now.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a persistent cold breeze out of the north through the day. This will keep our high temperatures down in the upper 30s to near 40 this afternoon. We’ll be cold and very dry tonight. Low temps will drop down to the 20s. There may be a few teens inland. You probably don’t need to drip the faucets, but I did put my outdoor hoses away for the Winter.

We’ll have a lot of sun again tomorrow as high pressure builds closer to the region. We’ll have a lighter north wind. So high temps will rise up a bit to the mid 40s.

High Temps Tomorrow

Then we’ll be dry and a bit milder on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s. We’ll be in the 50s on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. By Sunday into Monday and area of low pressure will form to our southwest. It will move due east. The latest track keeps it to our south. However, it may bring some showers to the Outer Banks. High temps will be in the 50s during that time. By Christmas day (Wednesday) the temps look to warm up to the low 60s, and skies will be partly sunny.

Stay tuned for updates to the extended forecast.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler