Blog: Cold & Blustery Today. Possible Snow Again This Weekend.

A lot of the snow from yesterday melted during the afternoon. At least on the roads. There was still some snow on the grass Friday morning. However, any melt that occurred yesterday refroze last night. So there was patchy black ice in the area as we started the day. Temps were in the 20s, but wind chills were in the teens.

The big area of low pressure that brought us yesterday’s snow has moved far out to sea. Now high pressure is building in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a breezy northwest wind through the day. It will run at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. That will reinforce the cold air that is already in place. So high temps will only rise to the upper 30s today despite lots of sunshine. The wind chills will be in the 20s this afternoon.

Friday night, we’ll have clear skies, light winds, and dry air. Low temps are easily going to bottom out in the low 20s. It will probably drop to the teens in some inland locations. So you many want to slow-drip the faucets tonight. We’ll be cold and dry tomorrow with high temps near 40. Winds will be much lighter.

Then there’s Sunday…

Early Sunday morning there will be an area of low pressure forming to our west. The one that we had on Thursday (yesterday) passed to our south. This next one is expected to take a more northerly track. That means that it will be able to pull up some warmer air. However, moisture will first push up into our colder air mass during the morning. This could create some snow. The models agree on the pattern, but they disagree on how fast the moisture moves in. Plus, they disagree on how fast the warmer air arrives. Here is the GFS and Euro models Sunday morning.

GFS Model (Sunday Morning)

Euro Model (Sunday Morning)

My latest thinking is that the moisture will move in pretty well during the morning. So I do think we’ll have some accumulating snow for a bit. The warmer air will gradually work northward through midday. So by the afternoon a lot of the region will have changed over to rain showers. This would melt a lot of the snow. However, some locations north of Hampton Roads may remain as snow or a mix for a while longer. This would put more snow on the ground, and it would likely stick. However, we would all likely be into the rain by the end of the day.

Euro Model (Sunday Evening)

High temps are forecast to be in the upper 40s in the metro during the afternoon, but it may only be in the upper 30s or near 40 north of Hampton Roads.

Before the melting happens the models show some accumulating snow. Here is the snow forecasts from the Euro and the GFS:

Snow Forecast (Euro Model)

Snow Forecast (GFS Model)

Everything is showing higher amounts to our north and west. I do believe that whatever falls will stick at first, but this time the trick will be to determine how soon the milder air arrives.

We’ll have more cold rain Sunday night into Monday morning with a few flurries or snow flakes mixing in.

So stay tuned for updates to the weekend forecast.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler