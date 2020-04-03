Blog: Coastal Low Far Offshore Still Has Local Impacts.

We are watching an area of low pressure that has moved far offshore from our region. Even though it is hundreds of miles away, it is still having some impacts on our area.

At the same time, high pressure is just off to our west. The difference in pressure between the systems is causing a strong/persistent wind to continue out of the northwest. Also, the low will drift west a bit today (closer to the east coast). So we’ll start off with a lot of sunshine, but clouds will increase from the northeast this afternoon. Winds will run at 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph. There could be a few gusts to 35mph near the shore.

There may be some nuisance tidal flooding during high tide today. That will be between about 4 and 7pm. There could be some overwash along the Outer Banks again. By tomorrow the tide will build up a bit more. We’ll have some minor tidal flooding during the morning and again in the evening.

It will be just barely up to minor levels. It will help that there won’t be much rain this time as the tide comes in. There may be a stray shower late tonight through early tomorrow morning, but this will be very limited as we’ll still have some pretty dry air at the surface. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow. The wind will be out of the northwest again at 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph. High temps will be a bit cool. They will be in the upper 50s. The average high for this time of year is in the low-mid 60s.

By Sunday the maritime storm will move farther out to sea. Locally, it will be a nice day as the winds decrease. We’ll have partly cloudy skies. High temps will be in the mid 60s. We’ll warm up nicely for most of next week. High temps will be in the 70s. However, there will be some scattered rain showers by mid-week.

Have a good weekend, but everyone be safe!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler