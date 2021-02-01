Blog: Cloudy, Chilly, Breezy, Drizzly, Sleepy, Bashful, And Doc.

There are a lot of words that describe today’s forecast, and none of them are all that pleasant. There are some minor wins today. For instance…The big area of low pressure that was in our region yesterday will slowly move away from us through the afternoon. So at least we won’t have the moderate rain showers like we had on Sunday. However, because the low will be so slow to move, we will still have some persistent drizzle along with a few rain showers.

Regional Weather Map

There will also be some fog for a while due to the high moisture in place. Temps will be chilly/cold all day. High temps will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll have a northwest wind at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. This will put the wind chills in the low 30s this afternoon. So be sure to dress warmly today. Take some Winter gear that can handle getting wet. Some of the coldest occasions I’ve ever felt were when I got wet with windy conditions. The low pressure system is throwing a lot of moisture up into the northeast states. It is much colder up there today. So they will get a lot of snow. Some locations could see a foot and a half of snowfall.

Snowfall Forecast

They will also have some very strong winds up there. Some of the gusts could be over 50mph. Some of that region will be shut down today.

Notice that the model (above) shows some light snow accumulations on the Northern Neck and Eastern Shore this evening/tonight. That is possible, but I think some of it will initially melt. So there may be a light dusting on the grass/decks up there. Otherwise we’ll probably just have some flurries over the region.

For us tomorrow we’ll still have a lot of clouds. There will be some flurries and/or sprinkles as an upper level low hangs out overhead. It will be chilly and breezy again with high temps in the low 40s or even near 40. Then we’ll dry out on Wednesday. High temps will be in the 40s. We’ll be dry and milder on Thursday. Highs will return to the low 50s. We’ll warm up to the upper 50s by Friday. However, more rain will move into the area going into next weekend. It might be very wet for the entire weekend. We’ll see.

One last thing before I go…There may be some minor tidal flooding on the Eastern Shore today and tomorrow. Then there could be some nuisance to minor tidal Flooding over the southern Chesapeake Bay tomorrow and Wednesday. Here is the forecast for Sewell’s Point:

Tide Forecast (Sewell’s Point)

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler