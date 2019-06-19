Blog: Clouds & Rain Today. Heat & Storms Tomorrow.

Today is going to be pretty different from the last couple of days. Recently we have had a lot of heat, humidity, and sunshine with some late day storms popping up.

Today we are expecting a lot more clouds and a higher chance for rain on and off through the day. This should keep the temps down, but the humidity is still up. Let’s talk about it…

This morning we started with mostly cloudy skies. The sun popped out for a bit near the coast, but clouds started swarming back in.

Clouds Returning This Morning

Unlike previous days, we’ll have a few showers moving through this morning. By the time we get to midday there will be at least a 50% chance for showers. Then the chance goes to 70% this afternoon.

Future Trak

We are in a warm/humid airmass with a stationary front to our north.

Regional Weather Map

As mentioned we do have a lot more clouds today. They will pretty much dominate the day. This should keep high temps down in the mid 80s. However, it going to be muggy again today. So the heat index will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

There will be scattered showers with a few storms from the late afternoon into the evening. With the extra clouds and cooler temps, I don’t think we’ll see any severe weather today. However, the high humidity could still create a few downpours.

The rain will go away after midnight. Then we’ll be partly cloudy into tomorrow morning. As a matter of fact…I think we’ll be partly cloudy for the bulk of the day Thursday. This will let temperatures get back up into the low-mid 90s. The heat index will be back up to near 100 in some locations.

There won’t be much rain until late in the day. Starting up in the evening we’ll have a line of showers and storms form over central Virginia/North Carolina. These will move into Hampton Roads through the mid evening hours.

Future Trak (Thursday Evening)

This will be the cool front moving through. It may create some strong to severe storms for a time. Then behind the front we’ll dry out tomorrow night. Then we’ll have some pretty decent weather over the weekend. We’ll be partly cloudy Friday through Sunday. There may be some isolated showers between Friday and Sunday. That is because the front will stall out to our south.

High temps will be in the 80s, and it will be quite a bit drier. By next week the heat will build back in. We may be hitting the mid 90s by next Tuesday. We’ll see. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler