Blog: Clouds Hang Tough Today. More Rain This Week.

Yesterday, we finally did clear up in the late afternoon into the evening. It became really nice out for a while. Then, as expected, the clouds increased again last night into this morning. We had more drizzle and fog this morning as well. That happens a lot when you have a cool and humid onshore breeze for a long period of time. We’ll have that again today. An area of low pressure is moving in off of the ocean, but it is also falling apart. High pressure is to our northeast.

Regional Weather Map

We will have mostly cloudy skies today with some peeks of sun this afternoon. The fog and drizzle should subside. We’ll have that cool onshore breeze through the day, but it won’t be too strong. Surface winds will be out of the east/northeast at 5-10mph with a few higher gusts near the shore. High temps will rise to the low 70s with some mid 70s inland and south. A few upper 60s near the shore.

Tomorrow an area of low pressure will form to our west. It will start moving closer to us through the day. At least we’ll warm up locally. The winds will turn more out of the south. So high temps will be more in the upper 70s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll warm up even more Thursday and Friday as the south winds increase. However, the moisture will also increase. So we’ll have lots of rain in the region as the area of low pressure slowly through our region.

GFS Model Thursday

We’ll still have clouds and scattered showers on Saturday with highs in the 80s, but we’ll cool down and dry out on Sunday.

The weather looks a little dicey for the SpaceX launch in Florida tomorrow. Scattered rain showers are expected. So I wonder if it will be delayed. Here is the forecast for that region from the National weather Service: NWS forecast for the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler