After a rainy Saturday, we’ll see a nicer day on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s across the area with a light west to northwest wind. The sun will return to our region in the afternoon with mainly clear skies expected by late in the day/sunset.

Monday will be another nice day, but it will be cooler. With a north to northeast wind highs will only get into the 40s.

As we head into Tuesday, the weather gets a little more active. We’ll see a large storm system approach, with a strong area of low pressure to our north. This will draw moisture and warmth north , with highs on Tuesday reaching the low 60s.

In the morning, scattered showers can be expected as the warm front lifts north. There will be a chance of rain all day, but the heaviest rain is expected late Tuesday into Tuesday night around 7pm to 10pm (Peninsula), 8-11pm (Southside) and 10pm to 2am (OBX). Timing is subject to change some, since this system is still a few days away.

In the late afternoon/evening – a line of showers and storms is expected to form. This line could have gusty winds and even some severe weather with it. Part of our area is in a level 1 severe weather risk right now. We may see that expanded north a bit with later updates from the Storm Prediction Center.

The main question in terms of any stronger storms is how much instability/t-storm fuel we will have. We will certainly have the wind and moisture, but we need the instability to get severe storms. Something we’ll have to watch closely.

What I think most people will notice is the strong winds we’ll see Tuesday evening. Some gusts of 45-55 mph, potentially even up to 60 will be possible along the coast. Thing will remain gusty into Wednesday morning. The southerly winds on Tuesday may cause some tidal flooding into southern VA Beach and the northerns side of the Albemarle Sound. When the wind switches directions for Wednesday, soundside flooding will be possible in the Outer Banks.

Check back with us Monday for an update on any changes to Tuesday’s forecast.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

