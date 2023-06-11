Sunday will feel like a June day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 across the area. We’ll see a lot of warmth, sunshine and great weather for the beach or whatever you have planned for Sunday.

Highs town by town willl generally be in the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity should not be too high, so it’ll feel nice and warm.

Why the warmth? Well our wind direction has shifted to more of a SW direction. This will allow for the warming. High pressure off the southeast coast will allow for this southerly flow. To our west, we’re watching a cold front that is expected to move in on Monday. This will create some storm chances for the day on Monday.

Analyzing the data, some of our higher storm chances may occur across parts of NE NC and Southside – although the entire region is in the level 1 marginal risk zone. I would not be surprised to see parts of NE NC upgraded to a level 2 risk though later today or tomorrow.

The timing of the showers and storms looks to be mainly in the afternoon. We’ll start off the day with a mix of clouds and sun. The more breaks we see in the clouds, the more instability we’ll see and that will create a higher storm chance.

By midday and into the early afternoon, we should be tracking some storms on the radar. They’ll move east/northeast through the afternoon and make it into our area by early to mid afternoon. Storm chances look to be mainly from 1pm to 8pm.

The main concern with any of the storms would be heavy rain, lightning and strong gusty winds. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts such as our FREE WAVY Weather app.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

