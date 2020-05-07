Blog: Clearing Up Today. Warmer Friday Before The Saturday Chill.

Early this morning we had a small batch of showers in the region. The main area of low pressure had moved well out to sea, but a small pocket of moisture hung back.

Regional Weather Map

There is a big area of high pressure to our west, and drier weather is moving in. So we’ll have clearing skies today. It will be a little chilly compared to average, but not bad. High temps will be in the low-mid 60s this afternoon. The average high is 73 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15mph with a few gusts to 20mph near the shore.

We’ll start off tomorrow with lots of sunshine. High pressure will start to move offshore through the day, and that will allow the winds to pick up out of the southwest. There will be an area of low pressure off to the west that will creep towards Hampton Roads. It will be warm with that southwest wind and partial sunshine. High temps will rise up to the low-mid 70s. There will be some scattered rain showers arriving later during the afternoon as moisture increases. The models have gone back-and-forth on the timing of their arrival since yesterday. They may hold off until the evening, but our latest Future Trak model has them arriving between 3 and 6pm.

Future Trak (Friday Afternoon)

We’ll have a lot of rain Friday night as the low moves overhead. The good news is that the models now kick out the rain by Saturday morning. This means that we’ll have a dry weekend. However, there will be some chilly weather moving in. High temps will only be in the upper 50s on Saturday. Our model is even calling for mid 50s. Youch!

Forecast Temps (Saturday)

Then Sunday morning we’ll have low temps in the 30s and 40s. We are still tracking the possibility of a frost for parts of the region. There is already a Freeze Watch for parts of northern/western Virginia. We’ll have more updates on this tomorrow. At least it still looks good for Sunday afternoon for Mother’s Day. High temps will be in the upper 60s.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler