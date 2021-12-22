Blog: Clearing skies today and cool. Warming up by the holidays.

This morning we started with some cloudy, drizzly, chilly, and damp weather.

Drizzle, Fog, And Clouds This Morning

There were some light rain showers late yesterday into last night. They turned into more of a drizzle (for most) early this morning.

Light Precip And Clouds This Morning

We had a lot of coverage for a time, but the rain gauges only collected a few one hundredths of an inch. An area of low pressure did pass to our south. Now it is moving out to sea.

Regional Weather Map

There is a cold front to our northwest. However, that won’t move in here until tonight. So through the day today we’ll have clearing skies and a northwest breeze. The wind will run at 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph. That will pull down a lot of dry/cool air. High temps will aim for the low-mid 50s. It should be good weather for travel in the region.

Travel Forecast Today

The weather will also be good for travel over most of the country. At least in terms of weather.

National Travel Forecast

We’ll be dry and colder tonight. Low temps will drop down to the low 30s. There might be a few 20s inland. Tomorrow the cold front will drop to our south. This will keep our high temperatures down despite lots of sunshine. High temps will only be in the mid 40s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

Meanwhile it will be heating up again in the central U.S., and I do mean heat.

Think that’s warm? Well…they will likely be hitting 80s again over parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday. We’ll also warm up in our region. We’ll be in the upper 50s here.

Forecast Temps Friday

This is Christmas Eve. Isn’t it? So milder air returns for sure. We’ll have good weather on Christmas Eve. We’ll be mild and dry. It will be mild in the evening with temperatures falling into the low 50s.

Christmas Eve Forecast

However, we’ll be even warmer on Saturday for Christmas Day. High temps are forecast to be in the mid 60s at this point. That’s not too bad, but if the number starts going up some more, then that might be a bit too warm for the holiday. I’m sure some would disagree. We’ll be dry and mild on Sunday for the first day of Kwanzaa. Safe travels and happy holidays!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler