Blog: Chilly Temps Into The Weekend. Some Rain On Sunday.

The big Nor’easter has finally left the northeast states. However, it left a wicked Winter wonderland in its wake.

That system has finally moved out to sea, and they will get a chance to clean up there today.

Regional Weather Map

Locally, we have high pressure building in at the surface, but there was a weak upper level disturbance overhead. It caused a few sprinkles and flurries this morning, but there wasn’t much. That feature will move to our east today. We’ll have partly cloudy skies for most of the day. The wind will be out of the north/northwest at 10-15mph. So high temps will only be in the low-mid 40s.

Temps Today

We’ll have dry/chilly weather tomorrow. High temps will be in the upper 40s with a lighter wind. Clouds will increase, but I’m hopeful that they won’t be too thick until late in the day. We’ll see. There will be a weak cold front moving in from the west on Sunday. High temps will be in the low 50s, but there is a decent shot at rain coming in by Sunday afternoon along the front.

Future Trak (Sunday Afternoon)

Another weak coastal low will form on Monday. So we’ll have some more rain showers. High temps will be in the 50s. Then we’ll be dry and cool on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Long term… It looks like we are going to have some milder temps and scattered showers by Christmas Eve. High temps could reach 60. A strong cold front will move through by the evening. Then temperatures will crash on Christmas Day. The upper level low behind the front will pass east during the day. So it is entirely possible that we (COULD) have some flurries in the area on Christmas Day. We have plenty of time to update you on that possibility. So check back for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler