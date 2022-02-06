Blog: Chilly rain showers move in Monday; sunnier days not far off

Update: After a chilly, gray and gloomy Sunday clouds remain stubborn tonight. We could squeeze a sprinkle or two out of them by the late night hours. Temperatures will hold steady in the 30s overnight and into Monday morning. We do anticipate our next round of rain to move in Monday, likely by the afternoon. The morning commute for work & school looks dry, just full of clouds. By lunch rain showers should be building into the area, taking us into the evening commute. On and off rain should be with us through the late night hours before clearing out into Tuesday. We’ll get some more sunshine and more ‘acceptable’ temperatures, look for 50s by mid/late week.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro

Monday starts off dry in most places, but rain showers quickly develop by late morning. Periods of rain are expected Monday, with a few downpours possible in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts don’t look too impressive – generally below an inch for most.

Following this quick hitting area of low pressure, we see mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures as we head into the remainder of the week. Our average is in the low 50s, and (finally) by late in the week we should climb to above average temps.

Have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

