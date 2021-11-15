Blog: Chilly & Breezy Today. Freezing Temps Possible Tonight!

This morning the temps weren’t too bad, but the breeze was strong. So we started off in the 40s and 50s, but it felt like it was more in the 30s and low 40s with the wind chill. We’ll be dry, chilly, and breezy today. A strong cold front has dropped to the southeast.

Regional Weather Map

We already have winds gusting to 25mph out of of the west/northwest. There were even a few gusts to 35mph near the lower Eastern Shore. The wind will stay gusty out of the west/northwest through the mid afternoon. Then winds will drop by the evening. High temps will only rise to the upper 50s this afternoon despite a good amount of sunshine.

Tonight we will have clear to mostly clear skies, and light winds. When you have clouds, then they can act like a blanket and keep the night time surface temps up. Actually, my professor at Mississippi State said that they act more like an electric blanket because they re-radiate the heat downward.

Clouds At Night Create Milder Temps

Winds can also mix the air stopping the heat from radiating straight into space.

So when you have clear skies, light winds, and dry air then you can have your maximum cooling.

Clear Skies VS Cloudy Skies

Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid 30s in the metro, but we’ll likely drop to the low 30s inland.

Forecast Temps Tonight/Early Tomorrow

There are freeze watches (soon to be warnings) up for some locations that have not had a freeze yet.

Freeze Watch

It’s time to bring in the potted plants if you haven’t already. Time to bring in the small water fountains if you’ve had them out through the Fall.

Tomorrow we’ll have lots of sunshine. Winds will turn out of the south at 5-10mph. High temps will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Then we’ll have warmer weather Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 70s. We’ll have another cool down by next weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler