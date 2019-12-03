Blog: Chilly breeze today, gusts to 25 mph

This morning we had a cold breeze blowing over the region. Temps were in the 30s and 40s, but the wind chills were in the low-mid 30s. There is still an area of low pressure in the northeast states. It will gradually slide east, and that will end the snow up there later today. Locally, high pressure is building in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

This will give us a dry, chilly, and breezy day today. Wind gusts will be up to 25mph. So despite the nice sunshine, we’ll only warm up to the low 50s this afternoon. There will be some upper 40s north of Hampton Roads. Wind chills will be in the 40s later today. Tonight we’ll have a few clouds roll back in. That may keep up some of the temps, but overall it will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll be dry tomorrow with lots of sunshine. There will be less wind as high pressure sits nearby. That will let us warm up to the upper 50s. If we’re lucky, then maybe we’ll hit some 60s inland/south. We’ll be a little cooler and dry on Thursday. Then a bit milder and dry on Friday. A cold front will move through late Friday. It may create a couple of sprinkles, but the models are pretty dry as of this time. Then we’ll be colder on Saturday.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler