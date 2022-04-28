The cool-down definitely made it into the region yesterday. It was nice, but it was chilly at times with the breeze. High temperatures topped off in the 60s.

High Temps Yesterday

A second cold front moved through last night, but it is only going to reinforce the chilly air that is already in place. Now that front has dropped to our south. High pressure is edging closer to the area.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a lot of sunshine today, but the breeze will stay up out of the northwest. Gusts will be up to 25mph near the shore and 20mph elsewhere. So high temps will only be near 60 degrees this afternoon.

Today’s Forecast Temperatures

That means that area temperatures will only rise to the upper 50s to low 60s. That is about 15 degrees below average for this time of year. We are very dry. Dew points have fallen to the 30s, and they could possibly drop to the upper 20s later today.

Dew Points

That would give us a relative humidity of about 30% during the mid-afternoon. We’ll be dry and chilly tonight. We’ll have fair skies and light north winds. So low temps will drop to the low 40s with some 30s inland. Tomorrow we’ll have some nice weather. We’ll be partly sunny, but there will be less wind. So the sun will be able to warm us up a little more as high temps aim for the mid 60s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll have similar weather on Saturday. There will be a front to our south. This might create some spotty showers over North Carolina, but we’ll still be too dry form them here in Virginia.

GFS Model (Saturday)

High temps will be in the 60s.

By Sunday a warm front will finally lift north through the region. This could bring us some isolated showers as the moisture increases. Temps will finally start warming up to near 70. Then we’ll be even warmer early next week. There will be some scattered rain showers on a day or two, but the higher chance may wait to arrive until later next week. We’ll see. Fingers crossed. A lot of the country is in a drought right now according to the U.S. Drought Monitor:

U.S. Drought Monitor

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler