Blog: Changing winds and falling temps!

Today we have a big transition happening. A strong cold front was moving into the region, and it created some strong winds during the overnight ahead of it. We started off this morning with temperatures near 70 degrees with winds gusting out of the southwest at 30-40mph.

Tower Cam (Windward Towers: Newport News)

While it was very warm in our region, the colder air was on our doorstep. Temps were in the 30s as close as West Virginia. It was in the 40s in the D.C. area.

There were scattered rain showers through the morning commute. There were even some spots of heavy rain.

Scattered Showers This Morning

Once the cold front swings through, then we’ll start drying out right away. High pressure will build in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

The showers will taper off by mid morning, and we should be dry from midday onward. Temps will fall to the 50s, and then to the 40s by the end of the day.

Forecast Temps

Winds will still be strong this afternoon, but not nearly as strong as earlier this morning. Winds will gust to about 25 mph. There could be a couple of gusts to 30 mph near the shore.

By tonight we’ll clear out as colder/drier air settles in. Low temps will drop down to the low 30s. There could be a few 20s inland. Luckily I think the wind will dry things out overnight. So black ice shouldn’t be a big issue tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow we’ll be partly cloudy with high temps in the 50s. We’ll be breezy with WNW winds running at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. It should be a pretty nice day overall, but the breeze will be a nuisance at times.

A second surge of colder air will arrive on Sunday. Low temps will be in the 20s. High temps will only be in the upper 40s. At least it will be dry.

Forecast Temps Sunday

Warmer air will bounce right back early next week. We’ll warm to 60 degrees on Monday with mostly sunny skies. we’ll be in the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, but some rain will move in as well.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler