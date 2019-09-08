Blog: Chance For Rain Develops

We don’t have any tropical systems headed for us (at this time), but we will have a few showers and storms for the next 2 days. There is a stationary front that has developed over the region. It was a real dividing line this morning. Temps were in the low-mid 50s in D.C. while we were in the 60s and 70s here.

Regional Weather Map

We are going to be seasonably hot and humid today with highs in the mid 80s. With the combination of the heat, humidity, and the front we’ll have a few showers and storms popping up this afternoon. The chance for rain is 40%. There could be a strong storm or two, but the chance for severe weather is low. There is a weak area of low pressure to the west. That low will move east tomorrow, and it will move into our region along the front. So we’ll have a higher chance for rain and storms in the afternoon. At this time I think we are looking at about a 60% chance at least.

Future Trak (Monday Afternoon)

I think we could see a few strong to severe storms tomorrow as the front starts sinking south. Highs will be in the mid 80s again. Then we’ll cool down and dry out on Tuesday. Highs will be near 80. The heat will build back again Wednesday and Thursday, but I don’t think it will be as humid. Highs will be near 90.

In the tropics…. Dorian had become a post-tropical system recently, but it still brought damaging winds yesterday to Nova Scotia. Now the system is weakening over the rest of the Canadian Maritimes.

There is a weak disturbance northeast of Puerto Rico that has a low chance of formation. There is a tropical disturbance over in the eastern Atlantic that has a medium chance of formation over the next few days as it moves west. We’ll watch that one closely.

Tropical storm Gabrielle is in the central Atlantic. It’s been holding it’s own after a period of weakening the other day. It is forecast to stay out to sea.

T.S. Gabrielle

These recent tropical systems are producing a lot of waves near the oceanfront. It’s been awesome for surf, but a little dangerous for swimmers.

The waves should stay up a bit for the next couple of days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler