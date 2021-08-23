Blog: Calming down today, isolated showers possible; rip current threats back down

Things aren’t just calming down around here today. There are a couple of other places across the country that are also seeing quieter weather. Over the weekend there was historic (and deadly) flooding in Tennessee as storms rolled over the same area time and time again (Training). This was along a stationary front with an unusually high amount of deep-layered humidity. More than 17 inches of rain fell over part of that region.

Also Henri has weakened quite a bit since yesterday. It knocked out power to thousands of residents in the Northeast. Now it is down to a tropical depression. The center is over eastern New York, and it is drifting slowly eastward.

Henri On Satellite/Radar

The depression will produce about another 1-2″ of additional rainfall with a few areas getting up to 3″. The storm will move out over the water by tomorrow as it becomes non-tropical.

Locally, we had a lot of showers and storms in the area yesterday. There was some localized flooding … again! In the time that I’ve worked here I can’t ever remember having this many Flash Flood Watches and Warnings in 1 year.

Rain And Storms Yesterday

The downpours were along a subtle wind-shift that has now moved to the southeast and fallen apart. High pressure is trying to edge in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be partly cloudy today with only some isolated showers or storms. Mainly this afternoon. High temps will be near 90 degrees. The heat index will be in the mid-upper 90s. It will be pretty hot for the kids in North Carolina that are heading back to school today. If you are in Virginia, then there is some good news for families trying to fit in some more beach time. The rip current threat has gone down. It is a low threat today. Waves will run at 1-3 feet.

We’ll have a few showers and storms tomorrow afternoon, but overall the week will be quiet, hot. and humid. Highs will be mainly in the low 90s.

While there has been too much rain over parts of the eastern U.S. they still haven’t had much rain in the west. The long-term drought continues as well as more wildfires.

U.S. Drought Monitor

There is actually one area in western Virginia that still needs some rain.

U.S. Drought Monitor

They have not had the same type of rainfall and flooding that we have had here.

This morning I ran across a really good article that talks about the diminishing water levels on the Colorado River and the impacts that it is having on many cities. It is amazing to see how many people depend on that water system for their livelihood. Here is the article: Lowering Colorado River

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler