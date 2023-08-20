Another fantastic day of the weather is expected Sunday with highs just a little bit higher. We’ll be in the upper 80s to near 90.

The humidity will increase later today and stay elevated for Monday/Tuesday. This will result in some higher heat index values, especially on Monday. Heat index values will be around 100°F for much of the area.

A front will come in on Wednesday, that will drop our humidity levels and make things very comfortable for the middle part of the week.

In the tropics, there’s several things to watch. We have a new tropical depression that developed yesterday. However, it won’t amount to much. The system will weaken and dissipate by Monday evening.

Elsewhere, we continue to monitor 2 tropical waves and a few other areas that models want to develop later in the week. The tropical wave in the Caribbean has a high chance of development. Models want to take this system and move it north across the Caribbean. By the middle part of the week, both the Euro/GFS show the system north of the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

All of these systems don’t look to pose a threat to us in the near term, and perhaps long term. We’ll watch all of them and bring you updates as needed.

Don’t forget you can track the systems yourself using our WAVY Weather app!

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter