Blog: Calm end to the weekend, tracking rain showers for Monday

The good news: Not as windy today. The bad news? It’ll still be cool – with temperatures running 10-12 degrees below normal for much of the area.

We’ll see highs on Sunday climb into the upper 30s to low 40s.

A few extra clouds will be around this afternoon, as we see some moisture come in off the ocean ahead of our next weather system. A stray shower is possible across some inland areas – with the best chance coming Sunday night.

Monday starts off dry in most places, but rain showers quickly develop by late morning. Periods of rain are expected Monday, with a few downpours possible in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts don’t look too impressive – generally below an inch for most.

Following this quick hitting area of low pressure, we see mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures as we head into the remainder of the week. Our average is in the low 50s, and (finally) by late in the week we should climb to above average temps.

Have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

