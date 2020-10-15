Blog: Briefly warm before a big change up into the weekend

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro here, newest member of the WAVY Weather team! Grateful the weather has been quiet for the first few days at the new digs, but excited to start forecasting some true fall weather. And that’s just what we got heading into the weekend.

The season of autumn is really just a big transition period between summer and winter, so big swings in the weather from day to day aren’t uncommon. Keep that in mind heading home from work Friday with rain and temperatures in the 60s, most of us may be thinking, “it was almost 80° yesterday, what gives!?”. An approaching cold front will arrives across the area on Friday, changing things up in a big way into the weekend. We’ll go from nearly 80° and sun today, to on & off rain Friday, then a true taste of autumn Saturday and Sunday.

5-day high temperatures show a big changes from today into the weekend.

For Thursday, it’s another beautiful day. Get out and enjoy! Highs will climb to the upper 70s and some locations may even reach 80°. A couple of clouds will filter in as the day progresses, the southerly breeze will even bring in a touch of humidity by days end. This warmth comes ahead of the approaching cold front.

Friday’s cold front should pack punch, with much cooler air behind it, scattered showers become widespread by the afternoon.

Friday is our transition day, with the front bringing scattered showers that eventually become more widespread. Look for just a few showers during the morning commute, the earlier you head out the door the drier things look. By midday / lunch, those showers become a bit more widespread, especially for interior / inland locations off towards the west. Into the afternoon the rain should fill in, lingering into the evening commute and sunset. Precipitation should be tapering off by the late night hours. An additional half inch of rain could be possible in most locations.

An additional half inch of rain is possible in spots.

Interesting part of Friday – our high temperature is going to come in the first half of the day opposed to the afternoon. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s, near 70°, during the morning. With the arrival of the front and rain, the air will cool throughout the day. By happy hour, many of us may be dropping into the 50s.

Temperatures should fall Friday as the afternoon progresses.

Great news for the weekend! The precipitation Friday will be departing the area in time for any of your weekend plans. Sure, a shower or two may linger overnight and into early, early Saturday morning. But by the time you’re pouring coffee and getting the weekend started, we’ll notice increasing sunshine and a fresh feel to the air. Expect highs only in the low 60s on Saturday! Should go well with a trip to the pumpkin patch. Upper 60s with sunshine on Sunday as well.

After Friday’s front – increasing sunshine takes us into the weekend.

Down in the tropics, a cluster of showers and thunderstorms is trying to gain some sort of organization near the Lesser Antilles, but we don’t expect much. At least for the next 5 days things should remain quiet. Much deserved too, as this year has proven to be one of the most active hurricane seasons on record. Speaking of records, NOAA just released some climate data for the month of September, and Earth had it’s hottest September on record! That’s it’s hottest September since 1880. There’s more heat in the atmosphere, and heat is a measure of energy. More heat = more energy.

Quiet weather should hold in the forecast next week. Stay locked in for any updates, we’ll keep ya posted! – Meteorologist: Steve Fundaro