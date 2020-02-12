Blog: Brief cool down today before Thursday’s warmup!

The roller coaster temperatures continue…. Today we have a cold front that is stalling out to our south. A cool northeast breeze has developed. High pressure is to our north, but it’s far enough away that we still have a lot of clouds in the region.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a northeast and then an easterly breeze through the day. It will run at about 5-15mph. Also skies will be mostly cloudy for a good portion of the day. That will keep our high temperatures in the low-mid 50s this afternoon. We’ll have some upper 50s inland/south. Tomorrow low pressure will move out of the deep south and head towards our region. Before it gets here a warm front will lift up from the south, and that will spike the temperatures. We’ll rise to the mid 70s Thursday afternoon.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

This will be close to the record. The current record for Thursday is 76 degrees (1890). There will be a lot of moisture moving in tomorrow as well. So we’ll have lots of clouds. There will be some isolated to scattered showers in the morning and midday hours. However, rain showers will increase during the afternoon. There will also be some scattered thunderstorms forming.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

There could be a few strong storms again as a cold front begins to drop-in from the northwest. The showers and storms will to our drop south by the evening. The front will sink down into North Carolina. Then the colder air will rush in. We’ll clear out Thursday night with temps falling to the 30s and 40s. We’ll be dry, chilly, and breezy on Friday. High temps will only be in the upper 40s. That’s a big drop in 24 hours. Then we’ll keep dropping. By Saturday morning temps will slide down to the upper 20s. You will need to bring in your potted plants if you put them out recently. High temps will be in the low 40s during the day. Skies will be partly cloudy. We’ll warm up a little on Sunday with highs in the 50s. The models still look pretty dry for that day.

We did pick up about 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain in the last 48 hours. Newport News had over 2″.

48 Hour Rain Totals

Tomorrow we could see another 1 to 2 tenths of an inch, but it might be a half inch or more in some of the heavier downpours.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler