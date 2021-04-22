Blog: Brief Cold Surge. Warmer Pattern Returns Eventually.

Yesterday a strong cold front moved through the region. We had a few reports of small hail. There were also many reports of strong gusty winds to over 40mph. There were a few gusts to 50mph.

Storms Yesterday

Not everyone had the storms. I had some brief light rain at my house. Then some gusty winds for about 3 minutes. It was quiet after that. This was all caused by a strong cold front. Now that front is far offshore.

Regional Weather Map

Temps this morning crashed to the 30s. There were even a couple of mid 30s inland. We’ll be dry, chilly, and breezy today. High temps will only be in the upper 50s to near 60.

Temps Today

The wind will be out of the west/northwest at 10-15mph with some gusts to 20mph. Clouds will increase through the day.

By tonight we’ll go back to clearing skies. Winds will lighten up out of the northwest. So temperatures will sink like a brick. We’ll drop down to the upper 30s to low 40s in the metro and near the shore. However, temps will likely drop to the low-mid 30s in some inland/rural areas tomorrow morning. This means that some frost/freeze conditions will be possible there. So if that pertains to you, then be sure to bring in the potted plants. You may want to cover up your newly planted flowers with some mulch or a tarp. If you are not sure if you are inland or not, then you may want to err on the side of caution.

We will warm up tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. High temps during the afternoon will be in the mid 60s. It should become very nice out after the chilly start to the day.

We’ll be dry for the first half of Saturday. Then clouds will increase, and some scattered showers will move in later in the day.

GFS Model (Saturday Afternoon)

Rain will be likely Saturday night into early Sunday morning as an area of low pressure streams through the region. This could also create a few thunderstorms Saturday evening/night. After the early morning showers Sunday morning, then we’ll dry out for the rest of the day. High temps will be near 70.

The good news is that I think we are going to warm up quite a bit next week. I think the overall pattern will change for the country. So we’ll have at least a few days of warmer temperatures. We’ll see how long that lasts. Locally, I think we’ll have some 80s again. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler