Blog: Brief Break From The Rain Today.

Yesterday we had a lot of rain. It added up in the rain gauges too. Here are some of the 48 hour rain totals:

48 Hour Rain Totals

The rain finally tapered off yesterday evening. Now today we are going to have a brief break before more rain arrives tomorrow. The area of low pressure that caused most of yesterday’s rain has moved far offshore this morning. Now we have high pressure building in slightly from the north. There is a cool front that is stalling out to our south.

Regional Weather Map

Today we’ll be dry with partly cloudy skies for a while. Then some extra moisture will move in at the mid-levels. So we’ll cloud up later this afternoon into the evening. There might be some isolated showers by the evening. (Mainly inland). Winds will be out of the northeast for a while today, and then they will be out of the east at about 8-12mph. High temps won’t be too bad. They’ll rise to the upper 50s with some 60s inland away from the water.

By tomorrow morning an area of low pressure will quickly move in from the west along the front. Rain will become heavy early in the morning. There will also be some thunderstorms as the low rides east.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Morning)

Rain will be heavy until about the mid morning. Then as the low moves offshore through the day, the rain showers will be lighter and more scattered during the midday and the afternoon. Scattered showers could continue into the evening before ending tomorrow night. Before it ends we could see about an inch to possibly an inch and a half of rainfall. High temps have been tricky for Wednesday. The latest models have come in a lot cooler, and they no longer bring the front north. So I have the high near 60 for now, but some of the models have trended towards the 50s. Winds will be strong out of the north.

We’ll get some nice weather back on Thursday. The low will push way out to sea. High pressure will build in. High temps will be in the 60s. We’ll warm up even more on Friday. High temps will rise to the 70s. Then…Finally….we’ll be warm over the weekend! High temps will be in the 70s on Saturday. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with some isolated showers. We’ll still be warm on Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s. However, we’ll have more clouds and some scattered showers. Stay tuned for updates on that.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler