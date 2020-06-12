Blog: Brief Break From The Rain. Cooler Temps For A While!

We’ve had scattered showers and some thunderstorms in the region since yesterday afternoon. This morning it became a big pocket of showers over Hampton Roads.

Rain Showers This Morning

There were several accidents on the roads. The rain started to push south by mid morning. This was along a cold front that is now pushing through northeast North Carolina.

Regional Weather Map

The front will stall out just south of our area this afternoon. There will be a few showers near the front, but we’ll dry out in southeast Virginia. Winds will be out of the northeast at 8-12mph. High pressure will edge into the region. We’ll become partly cloudy over the region, but some clouds will linger south. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

We’ll dry out tomorrow. The front will be far enough south that we’ll only see an isolated shower near the state line. It will be nice, but cool for this time of year. High temps will be in the upper 70s. The average high is in the lower 80s. At least it will be more comfortable as the humidity will drop. Dew points will sink to the 60s.

Muggy Meter

We’ll stay on the cool side of the front on Sunday, but it will lift north slightly. So we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few showers in the afternoon.

The front will push north and west a bit early next week. Also, an upper level low will drop into our region. This will increase the rain chances again. It could be a real soaker for the first half of next week. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler