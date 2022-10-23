Hope you had a chance to enjoy the nice weather on Saturday. The other 50% of our weekend will be a little different. We will see scattered showers Sunday as an area of low pressure moves along our coastline. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 60s across the region.

This coastal low will give us a cloudy, breezy Sunday. It won’t be raining constantly, especially the further away from the coast you go – but we’ll see some on and off rain showers throughout the day. Rainfall amounts should be light overall with most of the area seeing less than a half an inch.

As the low strengthens a bit as it moves north, breezy conditions can be expected as well, with some gusts to 30 possible along the coast. Inland, towards Suffolk and Franklin, winds should be closer to 20 mph.

Monday there will still be a bit of a breeze, but winds should decrease by late in the day. We’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies, giving way to some partly sunny skies by late in the afternoon.

Another frontal system will approach from the west mid to late week, but as of right now it looks like a lot of the moisture with that system will go to our north and northwest, leaving us with just a spotty rain chance.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

