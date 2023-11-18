Welcome to the weekend! We’ll see pretty nice weather overall this weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies both days.

The big story for Saturday will be the breezy/windy conditions. Winds are expected to gust up to 25-30 mph at times this afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s at the coast, with upper 60s to near 70 inland this afternoon.

Similar weather conditions in the sky on Sunday – but it will be cooler. Highs will only be in the upper 50s across the area. Monday will be similar to Sunday with a few more clouds in the afternoon.

Our next rain chance arrives on Tuesday, with potentially noteworthy rain. Amounts could be over 1″ in spots across the area, with showers moving in Tuesday and lingering through Tuesday night. Rain should taper off by Wednesday morning.

The question mark on Thursday is will we see an additional area of low pressure form behing this initial system. If so, we could see some rain on Thanksgiving Day. Right now, the GFS shows that as a possibility, while the Euro, along with our ensemble models are dry. So we’ll keep rain chances off the 7 day right now but we may need to add them later. Either way, cooler temperatures and breezy conditions are expected on Thanksgiving Day.