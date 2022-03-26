We have made it to the weekend! A breezy wind out of the west and northwest will keep us cool this weekend. At times, winds could gust up to 30-35 mph. Good day to fly a kite!

As we go through Saturday afternoon, an isolated shower will be possible. If you do see a shower, it shouldn’t last too long.

The big story over the next few days will be the cooler temperatures. We’ll be in the 50s this weekend, into early next week. Overnight, areas of patchy frost will be possible especially Sunday night and Monday night as we see the winds decrease some.

To get patchy frost, you need clear skies, light winds and a little moisture in the air.

Our temperatures will start to climb some as we head into late next week – but, that could help produce some showers and storms. The severe weather risk zones will be across Texas and Oklahoma on Tuesday, and the south on Wednesday. By Thursday, this risk moves into VA and North Carolina. We could see a stronger storm or two on Thursday afternoon. This risk is still a few days away, so details are a little fuzzy this far out. We’ll keep you updated.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

