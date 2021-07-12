Blog: Break From The Tropics, But Not The Humidity!

Well, the tropics are calming down for a bit, but we’ll have some tropical-type humidity for the next few days. Yesterday the high heat and humidity led to some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. That dropped the temperatures late in day. However, today that boundary has stalled out to our north. High pressure is closer to the region.

Regional Weather Map

So we’ll have a lower chance for rain today. I’m thinking a 5-10% chance. With partly cloudy skies and southwest winds at 10-15mph we’ll heat things up quickly. High temps will be in the mid 90s, but the heat index will be near 100.

Heat Index Forecast

The breeze will help a little bit with the heat and humidity, but you still will need to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade. Tomorrow we’ll have similar conditions, but there will probably be less of a breeze. So you will really notice that heat index of 100. As we go through the week a little wind-shift will drop down into our area. This will only act to drop temperatures slightly, but the humidity will stay the same.

Muggy Meter

There will be some more clouds later this week with a higher chance for rain. That should keep temps down a bit, but again….the humidity will be about the same.

Things are quiet in the tropics right now after Elsa fell apart in the North Atlantic this weekend. There’s no areas of development expected for at least the next couple of days. In fact there is a large layer of dust that is coming off of Africa. We call this the Saharan Air Layer. It tends to inhibit tropical development.

Saharan Air Layer And Tropical Satellite

Hopefully, it stays quiet for a long time, but I’m not holding my breath. (cough, cough).

In world news…Recently a group of scientists at the World Weather Attribution group did a study about the recent heat wave in the west. They found that the deadly heat wave was about a 1 in 1,000 year event, and that it could not have happened without climate change. The temperature records weren’t just broken by a couple of degrees. Some of them were smashed. Here is the article with more information: Recent Heat Wave Not possible without Climate Change.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler