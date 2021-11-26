Blog: Black Friday weather and travel forecast

Yesterday, we had some excellent weather for Thanksgiving. It was mild and dry for folks traveling, visiting, and eating outdoors. Today any folks that headed out early for Black Friday sales were greeted with a line of rain showers and some chilly temps.

Rain This Morning

By the time I wrote this blog, the bulk of the rain had moved offshore. This was ahead of a cold front that was steadily moving into the region. High pressure is off to the west.

Regional Weather Map

The front will move offshore by midday. The showers will end by mid-late morning. Then we’ll have clearing skies into the afternoon. Despite the sun popping out, we’ll stay a little chilly. Surface winds behind the front will rev up to 25mph in the gusts. This will keep high temps in the mid 50s. Hold on tight to any big bags and packages as you go out to shop.

We’ll have more good weather for travel today for the majority of the country. However, there is going to be some snow over parts of the Northeast.

National Travel Today

Tomorrow we’ll be dry and chilly. High temps will only be in the upper 40s to near 50. We’ll have a lot of sunshine with a few clouds. Then clouds will increase on Sunday morning as warmer and more humid air pushes up from the south. There may be some isolated showers in the area as a warm front lifts northward.

Future Trak (Sunday Morning)

We’ll dry out in the afternoon. High temps will rise to near 60. It should be nice out overall, but there will be some precipitation to our north.

We’ll drop temps a little bit on Monday with highs aiming for the 50s, but we’ll be dry. Have a good/safe holiday weekend! Safe travels!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler