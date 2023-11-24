Hope you had a great Thanksgiving! For Friday, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 50s to upper 50s across the area today. A pretty nice day overall, with temperatures just a touch below normal for this time of the year.

We’ll continue with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. A front drops in overnight, bringing us a re-enforcing shot of cool air. Saturday- the big story will be the cooler temperatures and the breeze. Highs will struggle to reach 50 across much of the coast with highs in the low 50s inland. The wind will be blowing from time to time, with some gusts of 20-25 mph!

This breeze will increase the tides a bit Saturday morning. We’ll see levels rise to the bottom of minor tidal flooding levels with a high tide around 4.6 ft.

Late Saturday night into Sunday morning, an area of low pressure will move along our coastline. That’ll bring us some showers Sunday especially along the coastline. Rainfall totals should be light overall, but if you have plans for Sunday expect to see a few showers.

Next week, we’ll see much cooler temperatures with highs struggling to hit 50 once again by Tuesday. Overnight lows Monday night and Tuesday night in the metro will be in the low 40s, with some temperatures inland falling into the 20s!

If you’re traveling today, expect some turbulence across parts of the US. By Sunday, we could see some travel delays as well as some rain/snow move across the US. Safe travels and be sure to thank your flight crew for working hard to get you there safely!

Hope you have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

