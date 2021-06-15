Blog: Bill Moves Quickly Northeast. Other Tropical Features. Cool Front Locally.

Tropical Storm Bill formed last night over the Atlantic. It was forecast to do so yesterday around the mid-morning. As of this writing Bill had sustained winds of 50mph, and it was moving quickly to the northeast. The motion speed was 31mph.

Track Of Bill

The storm is now beginning to move over cooler water. Plus, the wind shear is increasing. So the storm will likely weaken later today. Then it will become extra-tropical by tomorrow. The only effect we will have here will be a moderate threat for rip currents and some decent surf.

There is another feature that we are watching in the southern Gulf of Mexico (Bay of Campeche). This cluster of thunderstorms has a low chance of formation over the next couple of days. However, it has a high chance of formation over the next few days.

Tropical Satellite

The models tend to send it northward as a tropical system later this week. The trend is to have it head towards Louisiana, but we’ll see. It hasn’t even formed yet. However, there is some agreement already in the models in its track. Here is the Euro model for Saturday

European Model

Even if it doesn’t necessarily form, it could still bring some heavy rain to the Gulf Coast. We’ll have updates on this through the week. There is another weak disturbance over towards Africa, but it has very low odds of formation.

Locally, we had a few strong storms early this morning as a cool front slowly sank into the region.

Radar This Morning

The front will steadily drop into northeast North Carolina this afternoon.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll dry out gradually in southeast Virginia, but there may be some isolated showers. There will be a better chance for rain and storms over northeast North Carolina along the front.

Rain Chances This Afternoon

The front will drop to our south tonight. We’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow we’ll be drier with high temps near 80. It should be nice overall, but a second front will slide through. So there could be some isolated showers in the region. Then we’ll be cool and very dry on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

Muggy Meter

It will be awesome! We’ll be in the 80s and dry on Friday. High temps will be in the 90s again by Saturday, and the humidity will start to increase again as well.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler