Blog: Big snow in the Midwest and Great Lakes. Warming temps here with rain Friday.

Last night meteorologist Steve Fundaro did a weather blog about how this January made the top 10 snowiest Januaries on record. I thought Norfolk got less officially during that last snow, but officially we managed to get to 11.2″ for the month. This next round of active weather will be mainly wet and not white. However, over the next few days they are expecting a big storm over a large stretch of the Midwest. Look at the snow forecast for up there:

Snow Forecast

There will also be some ice accumulations over sections of that area as well. Thank God we will miss out on that!

In the mean time we have quiet weather again today. High pressure is wiggling around to our northwest, and an area of low pressure is strengthening slightly offshore.

Regional Weather Map

This will create a slightly stronger northeast breeze over the region. It will run at 10-15mph with a few higher gusts near the shore. This will cool down the area a bit despite lots of sunshine today. High temps will be in the low-mid 40s with some upper 40s inland/south.

Tomorrow the low will move farther out to sea, and high pressure will slide east again. Winds will die down, and they will be more variable. Plus, we’ll have fair skies during the day. So high temps will rise to the upper 40s to low 50s. There may be some isolated showers by Wednesday evening, but we should stay dry during the day.

The wind will finally pick up out of the south on Thursday. So we’ll warm up to the 60s for a day.

Forecast Temps Thursday

However, moisture will also increase. So we’ll see increasing clouds, and there will be a few spotty showers possible later in the day. On Friday the strong cold front in the Midwest will roll down our way. We’ll have a lot of rain in the region. It might not be a total washout, but rain is likely for a good portion of the day.

GFS Model Friday

The rain will probably continue into Friday night, and it could linger into early Saturday morning. However, the majority of Saturday looks dry for now. High temps will be in the 50s on Friday, but they will drop to near 40 (or lower) on Saturday. More precip is possible on Sunday, but I’ll talk more about that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

By the way… We finished January about 3.7 degrees below average. It’s been a while since we have finished a month that far below average.

January High Temperatures

Most of December and the first week of January was mild, but then we had a cold stretch of weather since.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler