Blog: Big Dry Out Soon! Tracking 2 Systems.

Today will be somewhat similar to yesterday, but there will be some subtle differences. Yesterday, we had scattered light showers and drizzle at times. We had lots of clouds with some breaks. There was also a strong northeast breeze, and that kept the temperatures mainly in the 70s.

The weather map hasn’t changed too much since then. High pressure is still to our north, but a little farther east. There is a tropical depression that is far offshore, but that will stay offshore. There is also a cold front over the Midwest today.

Regional Weather Map

Our winds won’t be as strong out of the northeast as they were yesterday. Plus, so far we haven’t seen as many showers as yesterday. Today, we will have a few scattered showers and pockets of drizzle coming in again from the ocean. There will be plenty of breaks in-between. We’ll also have lots of clouds with some peeks of sun. Temps will warm up just a bit with highs in the low 80s. The humidity is still moderate.

Tomorrow, the cool front will move towards the region. We’ll be partly cloudy through the day. Temps will heat up into the mid 80s. There will be a few showers and storms late in the day as the front moves in, but I don’t think there will be much rain during the daytime.

Tomorrow’s Forecast Map

Then we’ll have much drier air push into the region. So we’ll have fair skies with highs in the 80s from Thursday through Sunday. It will feel awesome! The dew points will drop to the 60s and 50s.

Humidity Forecast

In the tropics we have two systems in the Atlantic basin. The first one is tropical depression 6. It is pretty far offshore, and it will likely stay offshore.

T.D. 6 on Satellite

The system is forecast to move north and then to the northeast over the next few days. It will probably strengthen into a tropical storm (Erin), but then it will become non-tropical over the Canadian Maritimes by the weekend.

Forecast Models (T.D. 6)

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Dorian has passed the Lesser Antilles island chain. The wind speed was downgraded to 50mph sustained after the Hurricane Hunters investigated the system last night. Now it is moving to the west/northwest. It is forecast to move somewhere between the eastern Dominican Republic and western Puerto Rico some time early Thursday morning. It’s becoming more likely that the storm will stay over water and pass between those islands.

The early-morning forecast brought down the strength of the system down to a strong tropical storm at that time, but not far from hurricane strength.

Track Of Dorian

After that point, Dorian will likely push through the Bahamas. Then it is forecast to turn toward the southeast coast of Florida.

Track Of Dorian

This follows the European model fairly closely. That takes it into Florida, and now it has it gradually weakening as it moves west/northwest over land. The GFS model is different in strength, but has a similar track. Though it keeps the system pretty weak even before it aims for Florida. There is some dry air over that region, but water temperatures are warm enough to sustain a storm. So we’ll see about how strong Dorian remains. At least the models are starting to agree on the longer term track. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler