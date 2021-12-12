Blog: Big drop in temps today, steady warming this week

We did have a cold front move through the region last night. It did bring us some rain showers to the area, but they were on the lower side of the forecast.

Recent Rain Totals

This is the same front that caused the long-track tornadoes off to the west. They are still cleaning up storm damage in Kentucky and the Tennessee River Valley today.

Luckily the line of showers and storms greatly weakened as it moved east. So we only had a line of showers. There was some brief heavy rain and gusty winds, but the downpours didn’t last too long.

Rain Last Night

Now the cold front is dropping to our south with high pressure edging in from the west. We already had clearing this morning. So we’ll have a lot of sunshine through the day. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph. However, the wind will decrease a bit through the afternoon. So it should turn into a pretty nice day. High temps will be in the lower 50s.

Forecast Temps Today

This is actually just a little below average, but it is a huge drop from yesterday. Tomorrow we’ll have a light southwest wind and lots of sunshine. So high temps will rise to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. We’ll be very dry. We’ll be dry and mild for most of next week. There may be a few showers by the end of the week. High temps will be in the 60s.

7 Day Forecast

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler