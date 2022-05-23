This last weekend was unseasonably hot! Yesterday the temps weren’t quite as bad as Saturday, but it was still hot for late May.

High Temps Yesterday

It felt like the 90s with the heat indices. This morning a cold front was settling to our south, and the north breeze started to pick up by 8am.

Regional Weather Map

Temps actually started pretty mild. We were in the 60s and 70s this morning. However, temps won’t rise much as we go through the day.

Temperature Forecast Today

We’ll basically stay in the low-mid 70s through the day. We may drop to the upper 60s for a time later this afternoon. We’ll be mostly cloudy for a good portion of the day. There will be a little sun at times. Winds will stay up out of the north/northeast at 10-15mph with some gusts to 20mph. This will also pull down some drier air. Dew points will sink from the 60s to the 50s.

Dew Points

With the drier air moving in, we’ll only have some isolated rain showers today.

There is a big area of low pressure over the Southeast near Atlanta. This low actually came up from the Gulf of Mexico. So it has some tropical moisture surrounding it. That system will move along the stalled out cold front tomorrow, and it will move into our region. This will produce a lot of rain. We’ll have on-and-off rain showers Tuesday with cloudy skies. It will start up in the morning.

Future Trak (Tuesday Morning)

We’ll have several rounds of showers from the morning into the afternoon. There may be some heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon as well.

Future Trak (Tuesday Afternoon)

This is interesting as we will likely stay cooler tomorrow. High temps will only be in the 60s. So you would think we would be too stable, but a little upper level pocket of energy will arrive with the low. Plus, it may be a little warmer over northeast North Carolina.

The rain should taper off tomorrow night for a while, but some scattered showers will continue into Wednesday. We could see some good amounts of rain through that time. Some areas could see an inch to an inch-and-a-half.

We might even get 2-3″ over some areas.

We’ll warm up Thursday into Friday into the 80s with lesser rain chances. I’ll talk more detail about that and next weekend in tomorrow’s weather blog. I am pretty vested in the extended forecast as I am going to an outdoor concert tomorrow. Plus, I have a friend getting married next Saturday. Finally, next weekend is Memorial Day Weekend. So….

Meteorologist; Jeremy Wheeler