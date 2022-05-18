Looking back at the last couple of weeks you can clearly see a cool weather pattern.

High Temps Last 2 Weeks

However, we started warming up recently, and we will be warming up a lot more over the next few days.

The weather will be awesome outside today! We are going to have some mild and dry weather all day with lots of sunshine. A second cool front is sinking to the south with high pressure just to the north.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have high temps in the mid-upper 70s with a few spots near 80 in some inland locations.

forecast Temps Today

There no doubt that it will be some great outdoor weather.

Outdoor Forecast

Dew points are near 50. This is very dry, and it is very temporary. By tonight the front will lift back north as a warm front. We’ll have increasing clouds with a few overnight showers.

Future Trak (Tonight)

A few of these showers will stretch into tomorrow morning, but then we’ll have quieter weather for a while. We’ll be partly cloudy with a stronger west/southwest breeze tomorrow. High temps will climb to the upper 80s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

The humidity will slowly also climb through the day. However, it will be downright hot and humid as we go into the weekend.

Muggy Meter

High temps will be in the 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The heat index could reach the mid 90s on a couple of the days. I don’t see much rain over the weekend. So it might be some prime beach weather.

A brief update on the tropics… The GFS model has not shown that tropical system forming over the last couple of runs. For the least few days it kept showing some type of tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico in the 10-14 day range. Let’s hope it doesn’t put it back in.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler