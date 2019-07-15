Blog: Barry Now A Rainmaker. Locally, Building Heat.

I’ll start today’s weather blog with Barry. Then I’ll get to our local heat in a bit. Barry was downgraded to a tropical depression yesterday. However, the rain over the deep south has been a problem over the last couple of days, and that will continue to be an issue today.

Barry On Satellite/Radar

While the very heavy rain wasn’t widespread, there were strips of heavy downpours from the Louisiana coast all the way up to Memphis. The center of the system was just southwest of Little Rock. Barry will slowly meander up into the region of southern Missouri, but the rain may spread as far east as central Kentucky.

Rainfall Forecast (European Model)

Barry will become a remnant low in the next 24 hours. The only impact here may be some moisture leftover from the system after it falls apart. That could give us an extra chance for some rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.

So the big local story that will be developing for us will be the heat. You will probably say….”It’s already been hot”! You’re right. We’ve been above average on most days, and there hasn’t been too many breaks from the humidity. However, we haven’t really broken any records lately (save one or two days). By the end of the week we may be pushing some records. We’ll see. Today will be the least hot day of the next 7. A cool front is settling into the region. It will stall out around Elizabeth City.

Regional Weather Map

There will be a light north wind along with lots of sunshine. So high temperatures will run up to the upper 80s near the shore, with low-mid 90s inland/south. Keep in mind that yesterday we topped off at 94 degrees in Norfolk with hotter temperatures inland. Today the heat index will still be able to reach the mid-upper 90s. Tomorrow we’ll have more of a south wind. Temperatures will be closer to 90 in Hampton Roads with mid 90s inland. The heat index will be in the upper 90s solid. The front will probably fall apart, but it may turn into a subtle wind-shift. This will create some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Through the rest of the week the temps will tick up a couple of degrees each day. So we’ll be in the low-mid 90s on Wednesday. Mid 90s solid on Thursday. Then mid-upper 90s by Friday and probably the upper 90s by Saturday. Those are the temps. The heat index may be between 100 and 110 from Thursday through Saturday. that could prompt some heat advisories form the National Weather Service. So stay tuned for updates about that. There will be some scattered showers and storms tomorrow and Wednesday, but then they will be more isolated from Thursday into next weekend. At least that’s what late models are showing.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler