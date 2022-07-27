Heating back up a little bit Wednesday, with highs approaching the low 90s for most of us again today. The heat index will be in the upper 90s.

We have a stationary front to our north which will provide us with some clouds from time to time and an occasional shower or storm.

A wild afternoon for some of us on Tuesday as some scattered storms moved through. A few of them brought gusty winds. Some tree damage was reported in Suffolk. It’s quite likely a microburst hit the NAS Norfolk area, leading to the tree/roof damage and overturning the helicopters.

For more on this story, click here for our article on the storm damage.

Rainfall totals varied some, but parts of the Peninsula and VA Beach saw over 2″ of rain!

This afternoon, one or two storms could also bring gusty winds. In the summertime, any storm can bring gusty winds really – as they get tall and produce wet microbursts. For more on what a microburst is, click here.

Through the remainder of the work week, we’ll see a chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Heat index values (and air temperatures) will increase once again too! It will feel like over 100 Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

