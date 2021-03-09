Blog: Awesome Weather Ahead!

We are looking at some awesome weather this week! I’m not sure if many folk’s prayers were answered, or if we just finally hit some good luck with the dry conditions lately. We are going to have some dry and mild weather over the next few days. A large area of high pressure is anchored overhead.

Regional Weather Map

Even though it is centered just offshore, it is actually influencing weather all the way to the central U.S. It is just a little farther east today. So we’ll have a warmer/southwest wind with lots of sunshine. High temps will rise up to the upper 60s today. There may be a couple of 70s in the region.

Temperatures Today

That is a big jump from this morning’s low temperatures. Some locations bottomed out in the upper 20s like Chesapeake. If they hit 68 this afternoon, then that will be about a 40 degree rise in temperatures. The average high temperature is in the mid-upper 50s this time of year. We’ll stay dry tomorrow with even warmer temperatures. Lows will be mainly in the 40s in the morning with highs near 70 in the afternoon.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll be dry and warm Thursday and Friday with highs in the low-mid 70s. We’ll stay dry through that time even though dew points will climb a little on Friday.

Muggy Meter

Overnight lows will stay above freezing for the next few days. So soil temps will warm up this week. That will activate a lot of plants and weeds. Many trees are already budding. So a lot of of things will sprout and grow this week.

We will cool down on Saturday. I’ve got a low chance for some showers as the front comes in, but I think the weekend will be dry overall. I dropped the high to near 60 on Saturday, but some models suggest even cooler temps now. We’ll see. I’m calling for dry conditions and highs in the 50s on Sunday.

Please keep in mind that although the air temps will be warm, the water temps will still be cold. Bay and ocean temps are mainly in the 40s right now. 50s over the Outer Banks. So plan accordingly if you are going to do any boating.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler