Blog: Anyone Tired Of The Rain?

While I think many folks are happy that their lawns and gardens are looking good, I think the majority of people would say they are sick of the rain. It hasn’t helped that getting out for some fresh air and exercise is one of the few things that we CAN actually do during this pandemic.

So we did have more rain in the region over the last 24 hours. It was mainly about 0.2″ to 0.4″. Last night there was a big area of showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy Rain And Storms Last Night

Then we had some more scattered rain showers until about 7am. There is a slow moving area of low pressure moving to the east. This is running along a stationary front.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have some scattered rain showers today, but it will be far from a washout. In fact I think that there will be a nice long break between the late morning and the early afternoon when we’ll only have spotty showers. The sun may even pop out for a while. Then the clouds will build back during the afternoon, and we’ll re-develop scattered rain showers.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

High temps will be in the mid-upper 60s. We’ll have a light north/northwest wind.

We’ll have a few showers this evening and during the overnight as the low drifts offshore. Our model keeps trying to put a few showers in the forecast tomorrow morning. Most other models are dry. So I’m only calling for an isolated shower tomorrow morning with some clouds. Then I’m calling for partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. High temps will be in the lower 60s. There will be a breezy northwest wind. Some of the gusts could be up to 20mph.

We’ll be dry for most of Friday. High temps will be in the 70s.

Warmer Temps Friday

There will be some rain Friday night into early Saturday morning as another system moves through the region. However, this will hopefully push out by the mid-morning. Then we’ll be dry for the rest of the weekend. High temps will be in the 60s. I’m still watching for some cold weather to hit on Sunday morning. Low temps will likely be in the 30s and 40s. There may be some frost in the region. We’ll see about a freeze. If we do, then this could be the latest freeze on record for some. We’ll see. That is Saturday night into Sunday morning. So we still have some time to track it and bring you updates. At least things are still looking good for Mother’s Day afternoon.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler