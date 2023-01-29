Another nice, mild and mostly dry day is expected Sunday. Enjoy it because an unsettled weather pattern is setting up for the work week. Let’s dive into it and talk about what to expect!

First, Sunday – we’ll see increasing clouds from the west as our next weather system approaches. I think for most of the area, we’ll stay dry thanks to some dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere. This should cause most rain that tries to move in to evaporate as it falls. We call this virga. We see it a lot in the winter months when the air is dry initially as rain moves in. As the rain falls, it moistens up the atmosphere and eventually the air becomes saturated enough that it is is able to make it to the surface. I expect that to happen overnight and into Monday.

So Sunday is mostly dry other than maybe a spotty shower in some far northern and northwestern spots that manages to survive to the surface. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with a good amount of cloud cover. Overnight, rain showers move in and that begins our unsettled week of weather. Notice almost each day will have at least a chance of showers.

Monday’s rain looks light with rainfall totals only around 0.10″ to 0.40″.

Let’s talk about the mid to late week system now. This one looks to bring more rain showers than the early week system. We’ll have a good chance of rain especially on Thursday. Most of the precipitation looks to fall as rain, but there’s a chance we see a little wintry mix in spots (mainly N/NW areas) as the precipitation begins and ends Wed and Friday respectively.

Enjoy your Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

