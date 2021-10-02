Blog: Another Dry Weekend!

We could use some rain! In the month of September, we have 2.99″ of rain at the airport and average for the month of September is 5.40″! So we are definitely dry, and I’m sure the gardeners would like some rain too. We are going to see any this weekend though.

Weekend Forecast

Temperatures today started off on the mild side but we are warming up quickly into the mid 70s! Tomorrow will be a bit warmer in the low 80s. Both days will have plenty of sunshine but it looks like a little more cloud cover moves in through the afternoon on Sunday.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s for the start of the week ahead before dropping through the middle of the week.

Temperature Forecast

There is a chance we see more rain moving in by the end of the week. The models have been going back and forth about when there could be rain, so we’re holding that loosely but I’m hopeful we’ll see some rain by the end of the week.

GFS Model

In the tropics, we still have Hurricane Sam and Tropical Storm Victor, but both of these systems will be staying out to sea. Hurricane season lasts through November though so we’re not done quite yet! We’ll keep you updated.

Tropics

Enjoy the nice weather and have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka