Blog: Another Cool Weekend, But Warming Up Next Week!

So far February has been a mild month (overall).

February High Temperatures

We have had our ups and downs, but the bulk of the numbers have been mild. They have added up to about 7 degrees above average. This warm trend has carried over from Fall of 2019. We’ll have the same pattern over the next few days. Colder temps will move in this weekend. Then we’ll have a big warmup by the middle of next week.

Today we have high pressure to our southwest. There is a cold front farther off to the west.

We’ll be dry today with increasing clouds. The wind will pick up out of the west/southwest at 5-15mph with gusts to 25mph. High temps will rise to the low-mid 50s.

By tonight the cold front will move into the area. There will also be an upper level disturbance running through the region. This will create some scattered rain showers.

Future Trak (This Evening)

However, there will be some pretty cold air aloft. So I’m also calling for a few sleet pellets and/or flurries to fall with the rain showers. Temps will be above freezing so anything that falls should not stick. It’s also very dry. So there shouldn’t be much precipitation anyway. Either way this will all move out by tomorrow morning. We’ll be dry and breezy tomorrow with high temps only rising into the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15mph. Some of the gusts could be to 25mph. There may be some isolated showers near the region, but most of the models have it on the edge of our viewing area. Not so much into Hampton Roads.

We’ll warm up a little by Sunday. We’ll have less wind over the area. So high temps will warm to the low 50s during the afternoon. We’ll have fair skies. Then we’ll start warming up next week. Highs will be in the 60s on Monday. We’ll be in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a previous blog I wrote about how some northeast states have been in a snow drought this Winter. However, some states around the Great Lakes have had a lot of snow over the past couple of months due to the lake-effect.

Currently, there is a lot of that up in New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. The current storm could dump up to 40 inches of snow over parts of upstate New York. The lack of ice over the lakes this year is making it conducive for lake-effect snow. Here is an article with more information about it: Recent Lake Effect snow.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler