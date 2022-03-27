Another cool day is expected on Sunday across the region, with a brisk wind at times making it feel cooler. Highs will generally be in the low 50s across the region.

Winds on Sunday will once again be in the 10-20 mph range, with higher gusts.

With the dry ground conditions, breezy winds and low humidity, an elevated fire danger will exist on Sunday. Use extra caution if you’re doing any outdoor burning. In Virginia, the spring burn law prohibits burning before 4pm as well.

Tonight, with the mainly clear skies, expect temperatures to drop into the low 30s to even some upper 20s inland! I would not be shocked to see some frost across the region. Make sure you protect any tender vegetation you may have outdoors!

High pressure builds in for the start of the week. We’ll remain cool Monday and Tuesday, before making a nice rebound Wednesday into Thursday. We continue to monitor a cold front for Thursday that we expect to bring us some showers and storms. A few could be strong with gusty winds.

Hope you have a great rest of the weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter