All signs are pointing towards another active hurricane season – the latest outlook from NOAA expected above average numbers for the 2022 hurricane season when it comes to tropical cyclone activity.

The outlook from NOAA is calling for anywhere between 14 to 21 named tropical cyclones, 6 to 10 hurricanes and 3 to 5 major hurricanes. All of these numbers roughly on the high side of the 30 year average.

And while the trend has been active seasons, we have to remember hurricane season is a marathon, not a sprint. How we as a community in Hampton Roads interpret and communicate information to stay and prepared will always be more important than category size, wind speeds and unnecessary spaghetti plots.

With the way our oceans are warming, all it takes is one storm to make a difference. We could have a hurricane season with only one named storm, that would be as inactive as ever, yet all it takes is one storm.

Be sure to get prepared and stay prepared! Build that hurricane kit and go over a plan with your family and friends. It simply makes the next six months a whole lot less stressful.

Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro