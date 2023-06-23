Scattered rain showers are once again expected this afternoon – some of which could have heavy rain. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours.

We’re almost to the end of our rainy and cloudy pattern though. On Saturday, I expect some showers but we should see a good amount of sunshine too. Same for Sunday. The only issue is with a lot of humidity, we could see some slow moving showers and that could result in some heavy rain if you get caught under a shower or storm.

If you’re heading to some of the events planned across the area this weekend, I’d bring a poncho or umbrella if allowed on Saturday. Sunday – we’ll see a lower rain chance, but can’t rule out an isolated shower that is a slow mover. That means if you’re lucky (unlucky) enough to get caught under it, it could last for awhile.

Also keep in mind that with the extra humidity, we’ll see some heat index values in the upper 90s at times.

In the tropics, we have two named systems – Bret and Cindy. Bret is slowly weakening, and expected to significantly weaken by Saturday as it encounters strong wind shear. Cindy is expected to track northwest, north of the Caribbean Islands. Cindy should also encounter wind shear by the middle of next week, causing it to weaken to a post-tropical cyclone.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

