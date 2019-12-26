Blog: AM Fog, Then Fair Weather For Travel.

We had some fog in the region this morning. It made for some pretty pictures, but it did have the potential to freeze.

Fog On Tower Cam

Temps were in the lower 30s in many areas along with the thick fog. As we go into the midday hours this should burn off. We have high pressure in the region today with a light northeast wind coming around it.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be partly cloudy through most of the day. It will be a nice afternoon. High temps will be in the mid-upper 50s with a couple of 60s inland/south. There is a lot of unseasonably warm temperatures from the Southeast up to the Midwest. Take a look!

Forecast Temps This Afternoon

There will be a good amount of fair weather for travel across the country. There will be a few small areas of rain and snow, but no huge weather systems.

Today’s Travel Weather

Tomorrow we’ll have fairly similar weather locally. However, there will be more clouds in our area. Luckily the wind will be light and out of the southwest. So high temps will be closer to 60 degrees here.

We’ll be partly cloudy and warm on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s. Then we’ll have a stronger breeze out of the southwest on Sunday. We’ll have increasing clouds with a few late day showers. The high temperatures will run up to the upper 60s. We may even hit 70. We’ll see. We’ll finally have a big cool down by the middle of next week. High temps will be in the 40s.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler